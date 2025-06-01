What Are Those Silver Cylinders On The Side Of A Semi-Truck For?

If you've ever studied the outside of a large big rig, you may have noticed some shiny components bolted below the side mirrors on both sides of the truck (along with a massive front grille). These silver canisters are air cleaners, and they offer a critical function to the most powerful semi-truck engines.

In order to get the most out of a diesel engine, it needs clean air. Given the sensitive nature of the compression process, some engineers estimate that a mere 8 ounces of dirt could be enough to wreck a diesel engine. Inside each of those silver air cleaner assemblies is a massive filter, designed to trap particulates and impurities from entering the engine. If a truck driver fails to properly maintain the rig's air cleaners, it can negatively affect several aspects of the engine, including the fuel timing, pressure, and NOx conversion.