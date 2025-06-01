This May Be Why Your PlayStation Controller Battery Is Dying Too Fast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best things about gaming on the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense controller. It lets you kick back and play from your couch or bed without being stuck right in front of the screen. To enjoy this convenience, though, you need to keep the PS5 controller charged. The standard DualSense controller comes with a 1560 mAh battery that typically lasts anywhere from 6 to 12 hours on a single charge. If you have the DualSense Edge controller, it has a slightly smaller 1060 mAh battery and typically gives you around 6 to 7 hours. That said, if you're noticing your controller dying way sooner than that, you may need to fix it.

Advertisement

A common reason why your PS5 controller's battery may not last long is if you forget to turn it off when you're not gaming. For instance, when you leave the controller on while streaming content on your PS5, it keeps using power even though you're not using it. To avoid this, you can have your console automatically turn off the PS5 controller when idle. Just go to the PS5 home screen and select the gear icon in the top right corner. From there, head to System > Power Saving > Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off and choose After 10 Minutes.

If you're using your PS5 controller with a phone or PC, you must turn it off manually. Simply press and hold the PS button for 10-15 seconds until the controller lights turn off.

Advertisement