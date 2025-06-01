This May Be Why Your PlayStation Controller Battery Is Dying Too Fast
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the best things about gaming on the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense controller. It lets you kick back and play from your couch or bed without being stuck right in front of the screen. To enjoy this convenience, though, you need to keep the PS5 controller charged. The standard DualSense controller comes with a 1560 mAh battery that typically lasts anywhere from 6 to 12 hours on a single charge. If you have the DualSense Edge controller, it has a slightly smaller 1060 mAh battery and typically gives you around 6 to 7 hours. That said, if you're noticing your controller dying way sooner than that, you may need to fix it.
A common reason why your PS5 controller's battery may not last long is if you forget to turn it off when you're not gaming. For instance, when you leave the controller on while streaming content on your PS5, it keeps using power even though you're not using it. To avoid this, you can have your console automatically turn off the PS5 controller when idle. Just go to the PS5 home screen and select the gear icon in the top right corner. From there, head to System > Power Saving > Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off and choose After 10 Minutes.
If you're using your PS5 controller with a phone or PC, you must turn it off manually. Simply press and hold the PS button for 10-15 seconds until the controller lights turn off.
Modify your PS5 controller's settings
Changing a few default settings on your PS5 controller can also keep it from running out of battery too fast. By default, the controller's vibration and trigger effects are set to the highest level, but turning them down can make a noticeable difference. This is especially useful in games like Astro Bot, where the haptics are constantly going off. You can also reduce the brightness of the controller's light bar and turn down the built-in speaker volume to squeeze out a bit more battery life. Here's how you can adjust these controller settings on your PS5.
- Go to your PS5 home screen and select the Settings option in the top right corner.
- Scroll down and select Accessories.
- Select the Controller (General) tab in the left pane.
- On your right, set Vibration Intensity and Trigger Effect Intensity to Weak.
- Next, select the Brightness of Controller Indicators and choose Dim.
- Scroll down to the Related settings section and set the Controller Speaker volume to low.
Also, if you're playing a game that doesn't need voice chat, it's a good idea to turn off your PS5 controller's microphone. To do this, simply push the mute button below the PS button.
Replace the controller battery or use a power bank
Like smartphones, PS5 controllers use lithium-ion batteries, so it's normal for the battery life to decline over time. If your controller is a few years old and doesn't hold the charge like it used to, it might be worth replacing the battery. Sony doesn't sell replacement batteries for the controller, but third-party options like Batmax's 4000 mAh battery are available for around $16. It offers a much higher capacity than the original battery, so it can keep your controller running for about 15 to 20 hours on a full charge. Once you've bought the replacement battery, you can follow iFixit's detailed tutorial to swap the battery yourself. Just keep in mind that it requires you to take the controller apart completely. If that feels like too much work, you can have it done at a local electronics repair shop.
If you don't want to risk replacing the battery, another good option is to use a rechargeable battery pack for your controller. It works like a power bank, so you can use the controller longer. You can get NexiGo's Rechargeable Battery Pack Accessory from Amazon for about $15. It has a 1600 mAh battery, which is slightly more than your controller's internal battery capacity, so you can expect nearly double the playtime.