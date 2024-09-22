How To Completely Turn Off Your PS5 Controller

It's good practice to turn off your PS5 controller once you're done gaming. This not only prevents unnecessary battery drain but also reduces wear and tear on the device. You may also want to do this when you shift from gaming to other activities like watching movies or streaming content on the PS5, as the controller doesn't need to remain active during these tasks.

Turning off the PS5 controller also helps avoid accidental button presses that could interrupt your viewing experience. Additionally, it minimizes Bluetooth interference, improving connectivity and performance for other wireless devices in your setup.

If you're concerned about privacy, particularly with the controller's built-in microphone, there's no need to power down the controller completely. You can simply turn off the microphone on the PS5 controller. However, when you're not interacting with the console at all, it's best to turn off the PS5 controller entirely. Below, we'll show you how to do this in a few different ways.