How To Pair Your PlayStation Controller To Your Smartphone
While it is possible to purchase a controller to enjoy playing games on your smartphone, it may not be necessary if you already own and play a PlayStation. That's because your PlayStation's controller connects seamlessly with an Android or iOS handset. Most modern smartphone games or streaming services support a controller, which gives you a better grip on the gameplay with physical controls such as buttons and sticks.
Pairing a PlayStation controller with your handset is pretty straightforward, as it only takes a couple of minutes. Whether it's the PlayStation 5's DualSense or the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller, both support smartphone connectivity via a USB cable or Bluetooth. If you've used a wired or wireless accessory in the past, such as an external storage drive or a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, connecting the PlayStation controller should be even easier for you.
It's important to remember that you can only connect the DualShock 4 and the DualSense controllers with one device at a time. Furthermore, a key detail to remember concerning how to pair a new controller, is that once the controller enters pairing mode, you have about two minutes to connect. If you take too long, the controller will exit pairing mode, and you'll have to start over. That said, let's dive straight into the steps required to sync these devices. We'll discuss the DualShock 4 first, then proceed to the DualSense controller.
Connect a PS4 DualShock 4 to your smartphone
The DualShock 4 controller is compatible with Android 10, iOS 13, or iPadOS 13 or higher. To pair, follow the steps below.
- Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on the controller until the light bar starts flashing white.
- Now, head to Settings and enable Bluetooth on your Android or iOS device.
- Let your phone scan for new devices. If your Android phone doesn't find available Bluetooth devices nearby, tap the Pair new device button.
- The DualShock 4 controllers should appear in the available devices list on an Android phone or the Other Devices list on an iPhone/iPad. Hit the controller's name to pair with it, and that's it. You can now use the DualShock 4 controller with your smartphone.
If your phone doesn't support Android 10, consider establishing a wired connection. Since the charging cable that comes with the controller has a USB and a micro USB end, you can use a USB-C to USB female adapter or a micro USB to USB female adapter, depending on the port your phone has. Those who wish to have a more reliable connection for iPhones should use a Lightning male to USB female adapter.
Connect a PS5 DualSense to your smartphone
Your smartphone must run Android 12 or iOS 14.5 (or newer) to pair with the PS5 DualSense controller via Bluetooth or a USB cable.
- The PlayStation blog recommends turning off the player indicator on the DualSense controller. To do this, press and hold the PS button until the indicator turns off.
- Press and hold the Create and PS buttons until a blinking blue light on the controller appears, indicating that the device is in pairing mode.
- Now, enable Bluetooth on your smartphone and select the controller from the list of Available Devices on an Android phone and Other Devices on an iPhone or iPad. If the controller doesn't show up automatically on an Android device, hit the "Pair new device" option.
- When the pairing is complete, the light bar blinks, and the player indicator lights up again. The controller should appear in the Connected Devices or My Devices tab.
If you wish to pair your controller and smartphone via a wired connection, use the cable that comes with the DualSense controller with the required adapter. Plug one end into the controller's USB-C port and the other into your phone's USB-C port (via a Type-A to USB-C adapter). If you have an iPhone with a Lightning port, use a Lightning to USB-A adapter.