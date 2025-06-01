Who Makes Prinx Tires And Where Are They Built?
Unlike other China-made tire brands like Sentury, Milestar, and Fullway, Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co. Ltd. is marketing Prinx tires as a budget-premium alternative to top-tier tire brands. Prinx Chengshan also owns Chengshan Tires, a semi-high-end Chinese tire brand. You have probably never heard of Chengshan tires, but it's making waves in Europe, Latin America, and some Asian markets for the same reason why Chinese tires are gaining a foothold worldwide: Their budget price tags.
Moreover, Prinx Chengshan was established in 1976, and was the first to establish an independent radial tire production line in China by the early 1990s. Although Prinx tires are a relatively new addition to an expanding North American tire lineup, it's following the footsteps of other Chinese brands by combining low pricing with impressive warranties. Prinx tires have a 50,000 to 70,000-mile limited mileage warranty and a no-charge replacement warranty if the tires have become unserviceable or have defects in materials or quality.
Since Prinx tires remain uncommon on U.S. roads, consumer reviews are few and far between. Reddit has a couple on the r/tires subreddit, and consumers had unsurprisingly mixed thoughts about Prinx tires. "Bought the Prinx High Country R/T all-terrain, and they wore excellently and were super quiet compared to my BFGoodrich T/A KM3s," said user WholeSouth2584. "Don't get 'em; mine blew out and exploded on me," added user gluph.
The NHTSA issued a 2024 recall for Prinx tires
Prinx has an extensive lineup of tires for cars, trucks, SUVs, trailers, and commercial vehicles. However, the NHTSA issued a recall for some Prinx tires in 2024 for not meeting the traction requirements for snow and winter duties. The recall covers the Prinx HiCountry R/T HR1, Prinx HiCountry M/T HM1, and Fortune Tormenta tires manufactured from August 2020 to December 2024. It's worth noting that Fortune and Austone tires also fall under the Prinx Chengshan umbrella.
According to the NHTSA, the subject tires initially underwent winter testing under the European ECE R-117 standards, but the tests do not correlate with ASTM F1805 standards for North America. As a result, the tires obtained failing grades after undergoing official ASTM testing and are not eligible to carry the Alpine Symbol on the sidewall. For reference, tires with the Alpine Symbol or the 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) symbol mean they have passed ASTM traction tests on packed snow and can deliver higher levels of winter traction.
Does the NHTSA recall mean Prinx is among the worst Chinese tire brands worth avoiding? It may be too early to tell, since Prinx is a newcomer in America. However, it may offer respite for budget-weary buyers demanding an upgrade from typically low-cost China tires.