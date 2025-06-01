Who Makes Prinx Tires And Where Are They Built?

Unlike other China-made tire brands like Sentury, Milestar, and Fullway, Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co. Ltd. is marketing Prinx tires as a budget-premium alternative to top-tier tire brands. Prinx Chengshan also owns Chengshan Tires, a semi-high-end Chinese tire brand. You have probably never heard of Chengshan tires, but it's making waves in Europe, Latin America, and some Asian markets for the same reason why Chinese tires are gaining a foothold worldwide: Their budget price tags.

Moreover, Prinx Chengshan was established in 1976, and was the first to establish an independent radial tire production line in China by the early 1990s. Although Prinx tires are a relatively new addition to an expanding North American tire lineup, it's following the footsteps of other Chinese brands by combining low pricing with impressive warranties. Prinx tires have a 50,000 to 70,000-mile limited mileage warranty and a no-charge replacement warranty if the tires have become unserviceable or have defects in materials or quality.

Since Prinx tires remain uncommon on U.S. roads, consumer reviews are few and far between. Reddit has a couple on the r/tires subreddit, and consumers had unsurprisingly mixed thoughts about Prinx tires. "Bought the Prinx High Country R/T all-terrain, and they wore excellently and were super quiet compared to my BFGoodrich T/A KM3s," said user WholeSouth2584. "Don't get 'em; mine blew out and exploded on me," added user gluph.

