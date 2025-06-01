How To Open Your Trunk, Even With A Dead Car Battery

You've just finished shopping and are ready to load your groceries in your trunk, but it's locked and you've determined that your car battery is dead. Years ago, this wasn't a big problem, as most car trunks or hatches were opened with the simple turn of a key. But as the automotive industry has advanced, more and more parts of our cars have become dependent on electricity to function. This change started with power windows and mirrors and grew to include digital dashboards and infotainment systems.

Advertisement

Today, many vehicles have keyless entry and centralized locking systems that make it difficult to access the trunk with a dead battery. As a backup, many cars have a physical key hidden inside the fob and a corresponding lock somewhere on the trunk lid or hatch door. There might also be a trunk release lever or button on the dashboard, center console, ordoor sill; check your owner's manual to see if your car has such a control. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) standards also require all American passenger cars made after September 1, 2001 to have an emergency manual trunk release mechanism in case someone gets accidentally trapped back there.

You should be able to access the manual release by folding down the rear seats and crawling into the trunk from inside the car. Once you're there, look for a glow-in-the-dark handle near the trunk latch. If you can't find your car's manual trunk release or it doesn't work, you can jump-start your car to restore power to the central locking system and open the trunk with the key fob button.

Advertisement