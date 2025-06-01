How To Open Your Trunk, Even With A Dead Car Battery
You've just finished shopping and are ready to load your groceries in your trunk, but it's locked and you've determined that your car battery is dead. Years ago, this wasn't a big problem, as most car trunks or hatches were opened with the simple turn of a key. But as the automotive industry has advanced, more and more parts of our cars have become dependent on electricity to function. This change started with power windows and mirrors and grew to include digital dashboards and infotainment systems.
Today, many vehicles have keyless entry and centralized locking systems that make it difficult to access the trunk with a dead battery. As a backup, many cars have a physical key hidden inside the fob and a corresponding lock somewhere on the trunk lid or hatch door. There might also be a trunk release lever or button on the dashboard, center console, ordoor sill; check your owner's manual to see if your car has such a control. NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) standards also require all American passenger cars made after September 1, 2001 to have an emergency manual trunk release mechanism in case someone gets accidentally trapped back there.
You should be able to access the manual release by folding down the rear seats and crawling into the trunk from inside the car. Once you're there, look for a glow-in-the-dark handle near the trunk latch. If you can't find your car's manual trunk release or it doesn't work, you can jump-start your car to restore power to the central locking system and open the trunk with the key fob button.
Exact access procedures vary by car make and model
You usually won't need to go so far as to actually start your engine; simply connecting your car's electrical system to a booster pack or another car with a good battery should allow you to pop the trunk. It's best to figure out how you can get in your trunk with a dead battery in a controlled, panic-free location like your driveway or a safe parking lot — don't wait until you're in a dark parking lot with a cart full of melting ice cream. The first thing you'll want to try is the aforementioned standard key tucked inside the key fob. For newer models, the keyhole is sometimes hidden under the trunk handle, a plastic cover, or badging. If your vehicle has a concealed key in the fob, simply locate the key hole on your trunk, insert it, and turn it to unlock. Check your owner's manual or call your dealership service department if you can't find the slot.
How the inside of the trunk is accessed from the passenger area will also vary by model. Many cars have rear seats that fold flat to allow you to get to the inside of the trunk lid, and in SUVs like the 2025 Toyota 4Runner you can simply climb over the back seat into the cargo area. Once again, your owner's manual should give you some guidance as to how to get to the inside of your trunk lid. If all else fails, roadside assistance technicians from the likes of AAA, your insurance company, or dealership network should be able to help get your trunk open.
How to avoid getting locked out in the first place
Regardless of how careful you are, it's easy to get locked out of your trunk. Many of us have inadvertently set our keys back there along with bags or packages, only realizing we've done so once the lid is closed and it's time to drive away. Dead batteries are also common, and can be caused by age, physical damage, or unchecked electrical drain. It's wise to be prepared for these emergencies and always check where your keys are before closing the trunk lid. If possible, it's also a good idea to carry a spare physical key with you or hide one outside your car. This might not be the best idea when it comes to security, but it could save you time, energy, and headaches. It's also smart to invest in one of these cheap portable jump starters with good reviews. Modern jump starters are significantly smaller than older models and can fit in a purse, backpack, or other small bag.
Some vehicle owners store this rescue gadget in the trunk, which is a big mistake if you're locked out. It's better to put your portable jumper pack under the seats or in the glove compartment or center console — somewhere out of sight where you can access it with your standard key. Your owner's manual is a valuable source of information as well, so always keep it handy. Modern cars also feature plenty of warning systems, and chances are you'll get a low battery notification before the battery goes dead. If that happens, don't ignore it — visit your nearest auto parts store for a replacement battery before you're left stranded.