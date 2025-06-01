What Comes In Milwaukee's Door Lock Installation Kit And Is It Worth Buying? (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Installing door locks can be more challenging than you might think. Most modern doors are quite thin, and it's all too easy to accidentally come in at an angle to puncture the side when you only have less than ½-inch of leeway — particularly when working with a material that isn't solid wood. You also need to be precise in your measurements. Even a slight misalignment can make it so that the latch and bolt cylinder don't connect properly. Many door lock kits include a paper guide to help you line up these drill points, but they don't do much to keep the drill straight or prevent the bit from jumping when it makes contact with the wood. There are devices like the Ryobi Door Latch Installation Kit for knobs, but what about locks?

Fortunately, Milwaukee makes a device called the Hole Dozer Door Lock Installation Kit. This is a special jig that promises to make the process of drilling out the holes for installing door locks significantly easier. There are a few things you need to consider before buying a Milwaukee tool like this one, though. You might be interested in hearing a bit more about what comes inside that plastic sleeve to make sure that you'll be getting everything you need and that the contents are worth the cost. It's also never a bad idea to see what past users and professional reviewers have had to say about it, so you can get an idea of how the kit performs in real-world testing. That way, you'll have all the information you need to decide for yourself if the device is right for you.

