What's Included In Ryobi's Door Latch Installation Kit And Is It Worth Buying? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Ryobi Door Latch Installation Kit isn't particularly big, but it's surprisingly versatile. In the packaging, you'll find the latch mortiser itself, along with a few accessories that help to extend its versatility. These include: A reversible mortiser cut-out bit that is square on one side and rounded on the other, a 90° Fence, a 1-inch PH2 Phillips head bit, and a 1-inch 8-10 slotted bit.

The jig itself is a multi-function cutout and chiseling tool. It's predominantly made of a hard plastic housing and has several fixtures that allow you to attach the included accessories. There is a recess in the cafe of the tool where you can insert the reversible mortiser. This allows you to line it up with the door and tap the back of the jig with a hammer to carve the outline of the area you want to chisel for the latch. The attachable fence can be inserted just below this, so you can lay it against the side of the door to keep the jig square. This prevents you from accidentally indenting the door at an angle. An arced chisel piece is permanently fixed to the top of the jig. This is designed so that you can line up the top of the tool with the outlined latch area and then tap the jig with a hammer to carve out the recess needed for the latch.

On top of all this, the jig also has a magnetic port at the bottom of the handle where you can insert the driver bits in order to turn the jig itself into a screwdriver for inserting and removing the screws that hold the latch in place.