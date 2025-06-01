What Is Milwaukee's Packout Camera And How Does It Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout its decades in business, Milwaukee has made a name for itself as one of the foremost tool brands on the market. From fairly common, versatile pieces to those designed for more specific jobs, the brand has done a good job accommodating all forms of labor. It also continues to fly the flag for corded tools, too, with a small handful of Milwaukee corded tools still on the market. Regardless of their power source, though, Milwaukee's tools are compatible with the brand's ever-popular modular storage system, Milwaukee Packout, which has expanded tremendously as of late.

To many, Packout will always stand as Milwaukee's trademark customizable storage system, perfect for protecting tools and accessories at home and on the go. However, the company has added some fascinating items to its lineup, with one of the most intriguing of the new Packout additions being the M12 75-foot drain camera, which, as of writing, is still listed as "coming soon" on the Milwaukee website. It consists of an 18-millimeter camera on the end of a 75-foot flexible cable that attaches to a Packout container. A 7-inch high-definition touchscreen connects to the top of the container to give you a live feed of what the camera sees.

That covers what the new Packout drain camera is in the most literal sense. But there's more to discuss, including how it works and in which situations it might be useful.

