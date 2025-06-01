Who Owns Firepunk Diesel & What Cummins Products Or Services Do They Offer?
Diesel motors have long been synonymous with fuel efficiency, excellent power output, and excellent dependability and durability when well taken care of. The first of these motors was developed in the 1890s, and they've improved ever since, resulting in some of the best-performing engines to date. In today's market, several diesel providers exist. You have multiple generations of GM's Duramax engines, which have established themselves as powerhouses for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications; your reliable Ford Power Stroke engines, renowned for their longevity and durability; and Cummins diesels, such as the 6.7-liter turbo diesel, which can make over 1,000 lb-ft of torque.
Given the reputation most of these engines have cultivated over the decades, it's only right that they have amassed a cult following as massive as the one that exists today. In that same respect, it's also not surprising that many companies specialize in building and modifying such engines. Among these is Firepunk Diesel, known for specializing in high-performance diesel motorsports. The company is owned by Diesel Power Challenge champion Lavon Miller. It provides various diesel services and products, including a wide range of parts for Cummins diesel engines.
A passion for motorsports and a knack for transmissions
Firepunk Diesel has its roots in Plain City, Utah, where Lavon established it in 2009. Back then, Lavon Miller was a one-man army focused on building transmissions for a select clientele who appreciated his expertise. It wasn't long before this clientele grew, and soon more friends, like his brother Lyn, jumped in to help keep things running. Similar to other companies with humble roots, like Harley-Davidson, Firepunk Diesel conducted most of its early operations from a small shed. Despite this, its products and services attracted the attention of many vehicle enthusiasts nationwide.
Firepunk now offers services that range from the commonplace, such as a standard oil check and troubleshooting, to more complex, including fabricating custom turbo kits. Although the company doesn't build engines, it offers several high-quality parts compatible with engines from respected manufacturers like Cummins. These products are categorized by years. For example, the Firepunk webstore lists 182 products for the 1994 – 1998 Cummins 5.9-liter engine. These include transmission pans and cooler brackets, engine lift brackets, four-link suspension kits, and crankshaft tools, to name a handful. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Thousands of engine parts and components to choose from
Firepunk Diesel also has thousands of engine components for Cummins' 5.9 and 6.7-liter diesels, including air intake systems, cooling systems, cylinder heads, head gaskets, and fuel injectors. Firepunk Diesel's prices vary for these products. Basic items, like a solenoid bracket, go for only $35.00, while others, such as the VP44 Stage 2 24v Cummins performance head, cost $5,669.99. Other notable products include the PowerFlo 1000 high-performance stroker CP3 pump for the 2007 – 2018 6.7-liter Cummins motor, which goes for $2,549.00, and a $3,199.00 Fleece Performance Cheetah turbocharger that replaces the Holset turbocharger on the well-regarded 6.7-liter Cummins engine released between 2019 and 2022.
Compatibility plays a considerable part when it comes to these components, which makes it crucial to double-check that you have the right parts for your engine year. The company also offers varying warranties for its parts, such as a two-year limited warranty for the Fleece Performance Cheetah turbocharger.