Who Owns Firepunk Diesel & What Cummins Products Or Services Do They Offer?

Diesel motors have long been synonymous with fuel efficiency, excellent power output, and excellent dependability and durability when well taken care of. The first of these motors was developed in the 1890s, and they've improved ever since, resulting in some of the best-performing engines to date. In today's market, several diesel providers exist. You have multiple generations of GM's Duramax engines, which have established themselves as powerhouses for light, medium, and heavy-duty applications; your reliable Ford Power Stroke engines, renowned for their longevity and durability; and Cummins diesels, such as the 6.7-liter turbo diesel, which can make over 1,000 lb-ft of torque.

Advertisement

Given the reputation most of these engines have cultivated over the decades, it's only right that they have amassed a cult following as massive as the one that exists today. In that same respect, it's also not surprising that many companies specialize in building and modifying such engines. Among these is Firepunk Diesel, known for specializing in high-performance diesel motorsports. The company is owned by Diesel Power Challenge champion Lavon Miller. It provides various diesel services and products, including a wide range of parts for Cummins diesel engines.