Looking For The Best Tesla Alternative? This EV May Trump The Model Y
The Tesla Model Y has been dominating the compact electric SUV segment for some time now. Many have tried to oust it from the top, including the likes of the Chevrolet Equinox, Porsche Macan Electric, and the BMW iX, but nothing seemed to have brought it to its knees, especially after the Model Y "Juniper" refresh added a dash of Cybertruck swag to the famous EV. However, Cadillac's all-electric Optiq, particularly the upcoming Optiq-V, might finally present a worthy challenger. Compared to the other EVs that have tried to beat Tesla, the Optiq offers a more refined, comfort-focused alternative, while the V-series teases even more power and luxury once it launches in late 2025 as a 2026 model.
Official details about the Optiq-V are still under wraps, but the current-generation Cadillac Optiq features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system capable of delivering 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. It has an 85-kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 302 miles. Charging speed maxes out at 150 kW, allowing for 79 miles of range in just ten minutes via a DC fast charger. Pricing starts at $54,390 for the base Luxury 1 trim, while the top-spec Sport 2 sells for $57,090 (both plus $1,490 destination charge). Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y starts at $44,990 for the rear-wheel-drive configuration, but prices quickly escalate — the Long Range AWD variant begins at $48,990. Add Tesla's $1,390 destination fee, $250 order fee, and extras like Full Self-Driving ($8,000), 20-inch wheels, and premium paint, and the Model Y can easily surpass $62,000.
Optiq vs. Model Y: Range, features and more
While the Cadillac Optiq already offers good value for buyers based on its pricing, it also rivals the Model Y in other aspects. The Optiq has better interior comfort with its premium recycled materials, Dolby Atmos-integrated AKG audio, and creative color palettes. Its second-row legroom (37.8 inches) and cargo volume (26 to 57 cu-ft) are among the best in class. It also has a 33-inch 9K display and Google-based infotainment that strangely omits Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tesla also lacks smartphone mirroring but offsets this with an intuitive 15.4-inch touchscreen, in-car gaming, and over-the-air updates. Cadillac offers a three-year subscription to Super Cruise, a hands-free highway driving system some consider to be more user-friendly and polished than Tesla's Autopilot program.
In terms of range, Tesla has the upper hand. The Model Y Long Range RWD variant has an EPA-estimated range of 357 miles on 19-inch wheels and 344 miles on 20-inch wheels, while the AWD variant delivers 327 and 303 miles, respectively. On the other hand, all Optiq trims have the standardized 302-mile EPA-estimated range. As for reliability, data has shown that the Model Y is not the most reliable EV. However, GM's EV track record is also mixed. Models like the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Bolt have garnered praise for their ride quality but faced recalls and service campaigns. A 2024 Consumer Reports study even ranked GM's EVs below Tesla in reliability, a factor some buyers may consider heavily when choosing between the two.