Looking For The Best Tesla Alternative? This EV May Trump The Model Y

The Tesla Model Y has been dominating the compact electric SUV segment for some time now. Many have tried to oust it from the top, including the likes of the Chevrolet Equinox, Porsche Macan Electric, and the BMW iX, but nothing seemed to have brought it to its knees, especially after the Model Y "Juniper" refresh added a dash of Cybertruck swag to the famous EV. However, Cadillac's all-electric Optiq, particularly the upcoming Optiq-V, might finally present a worthy challenger. Compared to the other EVs that have tried to beat Tesla, the Optiq offers a more refined, comfort-focused alternative, while the V-series teases even more power and luxury once it launches in late 2025 as a 2026 model.

Official details about the Optiq-V are still under wraps, but the current-generation Cadillac Optiq features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system capable of delivering 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. It has an 85-kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 302 miles. Charging speed maxes out at 150 kW, allowing for 79 miles of range in just ten minutes via a DC fast charger. Pricing starts at $54,390 for the base Luxury 1 trim, while the top-spec Sport 2 sells for $57,090 (both plus $1,490 destination charge). Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y starts at $44,990 for the rear-wheel-drive configuration, but prices quickly escalate — the Long Range AWD variant begins at $48,990. Add Tesla's $1,390 destination fee, $250 order fee, and extras like Full Self-Driving ($8,000), 20-inch wheels, and premium paint, and the Model Y can easily surpass $62,000.

