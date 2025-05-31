What Are The Bumps On A Steering Wheel For?

Contrary to what Reddit and other online sources claim, those small bumps or raised dots on your car's steering wheel are not Braille. The trend started a few years ago when social media users shared posts claiming the bumps on the steering wheel are to help visually-impaired or blind drivers find the horn.

Advertisement

What's funny is that although the rules for drivers with poor vision will vary by state, you shouldn't be driving if you need Braille symbols on the steering wheel to find the horn. In addition, the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) said to Reuters in a 2018 report that steering wheels don't use Braille, nor do bumps or dots provide tactile information for blind people.

The NFB further noted that although the word "blind" covers many eye conditions or levels of visual impairment, a person who uses Braille for reading or writing won't see well enough to drive a vehicle. What's interesting is that although the small bumps are not for blind people, they are for all drivers to locate the horn, specifically to mark the place where drivers need to press to blow the horn. You probably won't find those raised dots on the coolest-looking steering wheels ever made, but they're more common on dad's or grandpa's old beater.

Advertisement