What Were The Big Balloons Used For In WW2?

It may be hard to fathom in today's high-tech world, but many nations used gas-filled balloons during both World Wars as active and passive defenses to keep enemy aircraft away from a target. We're not talking about dirigibles like the German Luftschiff Zeppelin 1 or blimps, though. What we're talking about here are massive barrage balloons that look like miniature zeppelins but have no power or crew staffing them.

At 66 feet long and 30 feet high, these "dumb" hydrogen-filled barrage balloons (sometimes holding as much as 20,000 cubic feet of gas) were floated thousands of feet into the sky and anchored to the ground with thick steel cables. The idea was that these balloons would force enemy aircraft to fly above them during an attack, where they became targets for large-caliber anti-aircraft guns; if not, they risked snagging a steel cable that would likely crash the plane.

By 1940, the Royal Air Force Balloon Command had 1,400 of these barrage balloons in its fleet, with a third flying directly above London. Meanwhile, France used them to ward off aerial attacks on vital strategic sites like railroads and aqueducts. Unfortunately, the barrage balloons deployed above London weren't of much assistance; of the 100 aircraft reported downed by the balloons, around 75 were Allied planes. What's more, falling debris and the explosive hydrogen gas from felled balloons killed several children and firefighters. However, they were highly effective overall, especially against Germany's V-1 flying bomb, taking down 278 during the war.

