How To Straighten Braided Cables And Get The Kinks Out

Despite how much of the technological world has gone all-in on wireless devices, cables are still necessary for many uses. Folks rely on them every day to charge their phones — except for those who've embraced wireless charging and the science behind it – and power their appliances, for example. Thus, cable design has evolved exponentially in recent years to make them more durable, longer-lasting, and effective. Braided cables are one such evolution that has become a frequent sight, offering more protection than their non-braided counterparts.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, braided cables have some drawbacks. One of the most noticeable is their tendency to become misshapen over time. Their increased durability, thanks to added materials around the interior wire, makes them less flexible than non-braided cables. Therefore, they'll retain a shape if left tightly pulled in a static position — a phenomenon known as cable strain — or repeatedly twisted up. Worse yet, continued strain on the wires inside that are responsible for transferring energy and data from one end to the other will lead to damage over time, ultimately rendering the entire cable useless.

Fortunately, a warped braided cable isn't a lost cause. It takes a bit of effort, but it's entirely possible to reduce or completely get those unsightly and potentially damaging kinks out in no time. For this, you'll need a bit of heat.

Advertisement