How To Transfer Ownership Of A Used MacBook

While MacBooks are known to last for up to eight years on average, it's never wrong to upgrade to a newer release before the end of your current laptop's lifespan. Maybe you're now working with more demanding apps and need a more capable machine. Or perhaps your used MacBook can no longer hold a charge as long as you need. To avoid adding to the ever-growing problem of e-waste, you can always sell or give away your old laptop. This way, it gets a new life and won't cause any harmful effects to the environment.

But of course, you shouldn't get rid of your used MacBook that easily. Make sure to clean and prepare your laptop before selling or giving it away. Your job also doesn't end with making it look all shiny and new again. There's one more important thing you need to do: transfer the ownership of your used MacBook.