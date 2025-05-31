What Happened To The Zomm Wireless Tether From Shark Tank Season 4?

Technology has always been a big part of the ongoing "Shark Tank" narrative. That's likely to be true as long as the hit reality series is on the air because, well, there's always going to be some cool new app like Fixed or a gadget such as the Breathometer that looks primed to make a splash in the consumer arena. It was just such a product that entrepreneur Henry Penix appeared to be hocking when he walked into the "Shark Tank" studio during the series' fourth season with the Zomm Wireless Tether.

Advertisement

If you're having trouble recalling Penix and his Zomm wireless gizmo — the episode aired in 2012, after all — the device had the look of one of those "slightly ahead of the market" sorts. Zomm was designed to pair with a mobile device via a Bluetooth-enabled key fob for the purpose of delivering a few intriguing functions, not the least of which is raising an alert for users on occasions when they might mistakenly leave their mobile device behind when out on the town. Likewise, the same function could be used to help locate lost keys, and Zomm could even be programmed to auto-dial an emergency contact when needed.

Yes, there were similar products on the market back in 2012, but few, if any, offered all three functions in the same device. For that reason, Penix was asking for a $2 million investment for just 10% of Zomm. Here's how things played out for the entrepreneur.

Advertisement