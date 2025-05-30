Who Makes Crossmax Tires And Where Are They Built?
Crossmax is a budget tire brand owned and marketed by Horizon Tire Inc. The company also owns Soterra, Supermax, and Waterfall tires. Horizon Tire maintains warehouses and distribution networks in Memphis, Houston, and Los Angeles, and it has been operating since 2004. As for the origin of Crossmax tires and in what country they're from, Horizon Tire Inc. sources its tires from the Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., one of the premiere Chinese tire makers operating under the Linglong Tire brand.
Some Chinese tire brands you may want to avoid are not worth your hard-earned cash. However, if the initial customer reviews are worth anything, Crossmax has earned the nod of a few American motorists who took the plunge, particularly the Crossmax CT-1 all-season tires. About 78% of Crossmax buyers from Amazon have given it a five-star rating, but others were not so pleased with the quality. "Awesome set of tires for my Kia Soul," said one buyer. "Good price and good quality tires," said another. "I'm having the first tire rotation at 7,500 miles and can't believe how great these tires are holding up," added another verified buyer.
As with cheap tire brands, it's not all roses and candy. Others found the Crossmax CT-1 fell short when the weather got cold. "Very bad tires for winter. I bought four, and the car doesn't stop in the snow," said one buyer, "After three months, the tire bubbled; terrible quality," said another, enough for it to earn a one-star Amazon review.
Crossmax tire warranty
Crossmax tires are renowned for their affordable pricing and good warranties. All Crossmax passenger and light truck tires have a road hazard warranty (one year from purchase) and a 30-day ride guarantee. If the customer is unsatisfied with its new four tires, Crossmax will exchange or replace them based on the original receipt price. The guarantees apply to the Crossmax CT-1, AT-1, and CHTS-1.
The Crossmax CT-1 is a premium all-season touring tire for sedans, minivans, and small crossovers. The CT-1 has an additional 60,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. It promises good fuel economy, a quiet ride, and nimble handling in wet or dry weather. Meanwhile, the Crossmax CHTS-1 is like a cross between an all-terrain and touring tire. The CHTS-1 is an all-season tire for crossovers, SUVs, and light trucks. It features a more rugged tread design with, according to the company, a lower rolling resistance to help save fuel while improving the ride comfort. It also carries a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty.
The most rugged Crossmax tire is the AT-1, a chunky all-terrain tire for SUVs and light trucks. It has a 50,000-mile mileage warranty and a more robust construction to withstand rugged terrain. The Crossmax AT-1 may not be one of the best all-terrain tires for off-roading, but it wins on affordability.