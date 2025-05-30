Who Makes Crossmax Tires And Where Are They Built?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crossmax is a budget tire brand owned and marketed by Horizon Tire Inc. The company also owns Soterra, Supermax, and Waterfall tires. Horizon Tire maintains warehouses and distribution networks in Memphis, Houston, and Los Angeles, and it has been operating since 2004. As for the origin of Crossmax tires and in what country they're from, Horizon Tire Inc. sources its tires from the Shandong Linglong Tyre Co., one of the premiere Chinese tire makers operating under the Linglong Tire brand.

Some Chinese tire brands you may want to avoid are not worth your hard-earned cash. However, if the initial customer reviews are worth anything, Crossmax has earned the nod of a few American motorists who took the plunge, particularly the Crossmax CT-1 all-season tires. About 78% of Crossmax buyers from Amazon have given it a five-star rating, but others were not so pleased with the quality. "Awesome set of tires for my Kia Soul," said one buyer. "Good price and good quality tires," said another. "I'm having the first tire rotation at 7,500 miles and can't believe how great these tires are holding up," added another verified buyer.

As with cheap tire brands, it's not all roses and candy. Others found the Crossmax CT-1 fell short when the weather got cold. "Very bad tires for winter. I bought four, and the car doesn't stop in the snow," said one buyer, "After three months, the tire bubbled; terrible quality," said another, enough for it to earn a one-star Amazon review.

