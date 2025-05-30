The Big Mistake DIYers Make With Pipe Thread Tape

Plumbing is one of those skills that many people take for granted, believing it's easy to do on the fly. Sure, there are many tools and devices that can be used to pull off this job, like the Milwaukee tools for DIY plumbing projects or the must-have Ryobi tools for professional plumbers. But when it comes to the basics, such as sealing a pipe thread, DIYers struggle to get the job done efficiently and even make a lot of mistakes while doing so. A common and costly mistake that many tend to commit is assuming that using more plumber's tape — also known as Teflon tape or PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) tape — ensures a better seal. Unbeknownst to them, over-application can compromise the firing instead of improving its seal.

Applying too much tape can make the pipe threads too thick, and this may lead to improper assembly of the pipes. Due to the added strain caused by the thickness of the tape, DIYers run the risk of the assembly leaking once water starts flowing through the junction. In some cases, the excess tape can shred or break off and clog the pipes or filters. Worse, too much tape can lead to physical hazards since the assembly is at risk of bursting due to the misaligned fittings. To be safe, it is recommended to only wrap the tape up to four to six times around the pipe thread. This is more than enough to secure and seal off the joining pipes.