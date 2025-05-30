Why Do Semi Truck Passenger Doors Have A Little Window At The Bottom?

You've probably spotted that tiny window at the bottom of a semi truck's passenger door cruising on the highway. Most people confuse this for an aesthetic finish or even a pet window. Well, this misconception couldn't be further from the truth. It has nothing to do with pets inside the semi but rather plays a critical role in road safety. That tiny little window at the bottom is known as a peeper window.

While it would make the perfect spot for a "doggo" to catch all the action outside as the semi-truck drives, it's a safety accessory that solves one of the biggest blind spots on a semi. Semi-trucks sit high and don't have a clear view of objects right below the cabin. Both the driver and passenger have a blind spot on each side of the semi, but the passenger side is much bigger. That tiny window at the bottom is designed to increase the truck driver's visibility in areas where they'd be forced to lean over to see instead.