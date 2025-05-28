Is The Ryobi Speed Bench Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Whether you're outfitting your home workshop with a few new devices or building up your work site arsenal, it's a safe bet that you're looking for a certain level of versatility in the tools you're adding to your arsenal. If you've found yourself in need of a device that can ferry your gear to and from the work site while also acting as an on-site work station, the Ryobi Speed Bench is a tool worth looking at.
The cleverly designed Speed Bench indeed transforms from a handy pull cart capable of hauling up to 300 lbs into a sturdy, 400-pound load work bench by simply pressing a release lever with your foot and locking the steel frame into place. Ryobi's Speed Bench device provides a 44" X 22" work surface in work zone mode, while its 10" all-terrain wheels ensure it can traverse even the toughest of work sites with ease.
At a cost of just $179.00, adding the Speed Bench to your arsenal of tools seems like a bit of a no-brainer. But even as it looks like another in a line of Ryobi devices that can bolster your on-the-job workflow, we'd wager that looks alone aren't enough to entice the budget-conscious workers of the world. But positive reviews from real users might do the trick, and customers have mostly good things to say bout the Speed Bench.
User mostly have great things to say about Ryobi's Speed Bench
User reviews are just one of many things you might need to consider before you purchase a Ryobi product. But if first hand accounts stand as the make or break factor in your decision regarding the Speed Bench, you should know that the device — which, like other Ryobi Tools, is now made by Techtronic Industries — boasts solid user reviews on both its Ryobi product page and the one hosted by The Home Depot.
As of this writing, the Speed Bench holds a 4.6 stars out of 5 and a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating on those sites, respectively. As for what users like about the product, those who rated the Speed Bench at 5 stars praise it for its versatility, its heavy-duty construction, and the cleverness of its design. One 5-star user even admitted to thinking the concept was "stupid" until they put it to work themselves. Likewise, it should go without saying that customers are even more pleased with the Speed Bench at a price point of under $200. However, even some who like the device took issue with the fact that it does not offer adjustable height in workbench mode.
Among the Speed Bench haters, most of the 1 and 2-star reviews note that the product is very difficult to assemble and comes with hard-to-read instructions. Others noted that they didn't have all the parts needed to assemble the Speed Bench in their box, or found damaged parts therein. Still others noted that Ryobi's customer service was substandard when they reached out about such issues.