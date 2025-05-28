Is The Ryobi Speed Bench Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Whether you're outfitting your home workshop with a few new devices or building up your work site arsenal, it's a safe bet that you're looking for a certain level of versatility in the tools you're adding to your arsenal. If you've found yourself in need of a device that can ferry your gear to and from the work site while also acting as an on-site work station, the Ryobi Speed Bench is a tool worth looking at.

The cleverly designed Speed Bench indeed transforms from a handy pull cart capable of hauling up to 300 lbs into a sturdy, 400-pound load work bench by simply pressing a release lever with your foot and locking the steel frame into place. Ryobi's Speed Bench device provides a 44" X 22" work surface in work zone mode, while its 10" all-terrain wheels ensure it can traverse even the toughest of work sites with ease.

At a cost of just $179.00, adding the Speed Bench to your arsenal of tools seems like a bit of a no-brainer. But even as it looks like another in a line of Ryobi devices that can bolster your on-the-job workflow, we'd wager that looks alone aren't enough to entice the budget-conscious workers of the world. But positive reviews from real users might do the trick, and customers have mostly good things to say bout the Speed Bench.

