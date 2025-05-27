How Much Do Volvos Cost To Maintain? Here's How Much You Might End Up Paying

Volvo might be renowned for its beautiful Scandinavian design and its dedication to building the safest cars on the road, but owning one is about more than simply enjoying the ride. It's also about maintenance and upkeep, and that can have a heavy cost. Volvo has always been good at hitting that sweet spot of luxury and affordability when compared to its rivals. Sure, maintaining a Volvo is more costly than reasonably priced brands like Toyota or Honda, but it's certainly not as steep as luxury competitors and other major car brands with high maintenance costs.

Based on data from ConsumerAffairs, Volvo owners should budget roughly $1,051 annually for maintenance and repairs, which puts the Swedish automaker well above the industry average of $858. This number is a fantastic benchmark for real-world ownership expenses since it includes both scheduled and unplanned repairs.

CarEdge offers a broader long-term view, estimating that a Volvo will cost around $10,073 to maintain and repair over its first 10 years. That's higher than average for mainstream vehicles but lower than its German luxury alternatives. The 10-year probability of a major repair is also fairly high at 34.92%, meaning one in three Volvo owners may face a significant repair bill within a decade. If you're buying used or out of warranty, it's worth factoring that stat into your budget.

