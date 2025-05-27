Is The Toyota FJ Cruiser A Land Cruiser?

When it comes to enthusiast-favorite Toyota models that fans would love to see brought back, the discontinued FJ Cruiser is probably at the top of the list. Coming in amidst the wave of retro designs in the 2000s, Toyota sold the FJ Cruiser in America from 2007 to 2014. Today, more than a decade after the last new one was sold, the Toyota FJ Cruiser remains a popular cult classic.

Given its name, one might be curious as to where exactly the FJ Cruiser fits into the greater Toyota Land Cruiser family — or whether it's even considered a Land Cruiser at all. The answer is both yes and no. The FJ Cruiser was a distinct model separate from the Land Cruiser, but it took its inspiration directly from the Land Cruiser's lineage, all while sharing some of its underpinnings with Land Cruiser models sold overseas. Let's dig in a little further.