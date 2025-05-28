Toyota Hybrid SUVs: Which Models Are Still Sold & Which Have Been Discontinued?
Since launching its first hybrid vehicle in the U.S. with the 2001 Prius, Toyota has steadily expanded its use of hybrid technology. Today, every Toyota SUV and crossover is available with a hybrid powerplant. Nine models make up the 2025 Toyota SUV hybrid lineup, including the RAV4 Hybrid, Grand Highlander Hybrid, and Crown Signia, but there's also one that's been relegated to history.
The automaker's hybrid-heavy approach makes sense for several reasons. For one, the company feels this technology gives it a competitive advantage that improves the corporate bottom line. In addition, hybrids are more fuel efficient, which helps Toyota meet federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards. Toyota hybrids also get high marks for reliability, with Consumer Reports praising several of the company's models for being dependable regardless of what's under the hood.
Toyota also pushes hybrid SUVs because the technology allows it to add all-wheel drive (AWD) to crossovers cost-effectively. Hybrid Toyotas connect an electric drive motor to the rear wheels, unlike a traditional driveshaft attached to a rear differential in a typical AWD setup. Toyota calls this system electronic on-demand AWD. Upgrading from a base RAV4 with a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) to an entry-level RAV4 Hybrid with AWD costs about $3,000; not only do all four wheels spin, but the hybrid tech also improves city fuel economy by over 50%.
The Toyota SUV hybrid lineup
Toyota's gateway hybrid SUV is the Corolla Cross Hybrid, which SlashGear reviewed last year. It's EPA-rated for 45 mpg in the city, the best of any Toyota SUV. This subcompact crossover is the least expensive Toyota SUV hybrid with a base price of $29,845 (including $1,350 destination). The RAV4 Hybrid ($33,695 with $1,395 destination), which shares honors with the Corolla Cross for Toyota's best hybrid SUV mileage on the highway (38 mpg), is next. Toyota's only plug-in hybrid SUV is the aptly named RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid ($44,265 including $1,350 destination), with a 42-mile all-electric range.
The Highlander Hybrid is the least expensive three-row Toyota hybrid SUV, starting at $48,245. It is EPA-rated for 35 mpg in city and highway driving. The Highlander Hybrid's big brother, the Grand Highlander Hybrid ($45,660), offers two hybrid powerplants, including a more potent turbocharged MAX unit. The 4Runner is next in the lineup, but adding hybrid power requires moving up to at least the TRD Off-Road trim, which costs $53,440. Unlike other hybrids, the 4Runner hybrid with i-Force Max Hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor positioned between the engine and transmission. All three of these have a $1,450 destination charge.
The Toyota Crown Signia ($45,240, including $1,450 destination) trades in a third row for more upscale accommodations. It delivers 39 mpg around town and 37 mpg on the open road. Like the 4Runner, the Land Cruiser ($58,1500, with $1,450 destination) is another body-on-frame SUV with the i-Force Max Hybrid powerplant. The top-of-the-range Sequoia ($64,370, including $1,945 destination) also ticks the body-on-frame and i-Force Max Hybrid boxes, but comes with a V6 instead of the four-cylinder engines of other hybrid SUVs.
Discontinued Toyota SUV hybrids
While Toyota has a vibrant hybrid SUV product range, not all models stick around forever. One example is the discontinued-then-revived Venza crossover, which returned for the 2021 model year as a hybrid-only offering with standard all-wheel drive. With a curvaceous exterior and streamlined cabin, the Venza delivered Lexus-like vibes without the associated price tag. For 2021, the MSRP started at under $34,000, midway between the RAV4 Hybrid and Highlander Hybrid. Fuel economy ratings ranged from 40 mpg in city driving to 37 mpg on the highway. Yet, these features weren't enough to keep the Venza alive. Toyota had other plans and cancelled the model after 2024, replacing it with the Crown Signia.
In another twist for 2025, Toyota axed the RAV4 Prime name, giving some consumers the impression that this plug-in hybrid SUV was discontinued. However, this was only a rebrand, and the vehicle continues as the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid. Toyota told SlashGear last year that "The switch to the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid name simply aligns the model with the automotive industry naming convention." The company also updated the Prius similarly.