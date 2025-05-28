Toyota Hybrid SUVs: Which Models Are Still Sold & Which Have Been Discontinued?

Since launching its first hybrid vehicle in the U.S. with the 2001 Prius, Toyota has steadily expanded its use of hybrid technology. Today, every Toyota SUV and crossover is available with a hybrid powerplant. Nine models make up the 2025 Toyota SUV hybrid lineup, including the RAV4 Hybrid, Grand Highlander Hybrid, and Crown Signia, but there's also one that's been relegated to history.

The automaker's hybrid-heavy approach makes sense for several reasons. For one, the company feels this technology gives it a competitive advantage that improves the corporate bottom line. In addition, hybrids are more fuel efficient, which helps Toyota meet federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards. Toyota hybrids also get high marks for reliability, with Consumer Reports praising several of the company's models for being dependable regardless of what's under the hood.

Toyota also pushes hybrid SUVs because the technology allows it to add all-wheel drive (AWD) to crossovers cost-effectively. Hybrid Toyotas connect an electric drive motor to the rear wheels, unlike a traditional driveshaft attached to a rear differential in a typical AWD setup. Toyota calls this system electronic on-demand AWD. Upgrading from a base RAV4 with a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) to an entry-level RAV4 Hybrid with AWD costs about $3,000; not only do all four wheels spin, but the hybrid tech also improves city fuel economy by over 50%.

