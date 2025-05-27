Why Your Oura Ring Keeps Disconnecting (And How To Fix It)

Oura rings are probably among the best smart rings on the market. They offer a lot of exciting features like temperature monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, and even regular heart rate checkups. However, like many devices, they're likely to run into issues. One of the main problems that you can face with your Oura ring is that it will keep disconnecting from your smartphone.

You're likely to encounter this when the Wi-Fi your smartphone is connected to interferes with the Bluetooth connection between the Oura ring and the smartphone. So, disable Wi-Fi on your smartphone and see if your ring reconnects.

The power-saving features of your smartphone can also be the culprit behind the issue. Turn off the battery saver mode on your device, and check if it resolves the issue. You should also make sure that your device is up-to-date and that you are using the latest version of the Oura app to eliminate the possibility of facing the problem due to either of these two things being outdated. However, if none of those things worked, then it's time to get into some advanced troubleshooting.

