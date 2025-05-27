Why Do Some People Raise The Rear Ride Height On Their Motorcycle?

For motorcycle riders, ride height adjustment is one of the most dramatic performance customizations they can do. Seen most often on high-end or performance motorcycles (but starting to make appearances on hobbyists' bikes as well), this change lets riders upgrade their motorcycle's suspension, raising or lowering its overall height. This change is usually made through the shock absorber or front fork by slightly altering their length or mounting distance. In turn, this changes the seat height, the handlebar height, and even the motorcycle's overall geometry.

All it takes is a few millimeters of adjustment to significantly shift the bike's handling. Specifically, raising the rear suspension shortens the wheelbase and sharpens steering to improve the bike's agility. However, this move also compromises braking stability and can even cause oversteer. On the other hand, lowering the rear shock increases the caster angle and trail. This stabilizes the bike at high speeds and improves braking performance, but also makes steering heavier and still potentially leads to understeer.