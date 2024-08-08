Is Air Ride Suspension On A Harley-Davidson Worth It And How Much Does It Cost?

For some American motorcycle enthusiasts, hopping aboard a bike from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson is the ultimate on-road thrill. The manufacturer has, after all, produced a truly impressive lineup of motorcycles in the century-plus since it was founded. While some diehard fans of the brand might argue that the modern lineup of Harley-Davidson ranks among the best it's ever delivered, it is, perhaps, easier to argue that some modern Harleys are among the most comfortable to bear its iconic logo. In case you didn't know, you can even bolster the comfort factor by upgrading your ride with an Air Ride Suspension system.

If you're unfamiliar with Air Ride suspension, it essentially allows motorcyclists to raise or lower the height of their bike for a smoother ride, sometimes with the push of a button. The feature achieves that feat by replacing a traditional Harley-Davidson suspension with air shocks, a compressor, and an inflation switch, which not only adjusts your bike's height but also the firmness of your suspension, thus providing the most comfortable ride imaginable.

It should go without saying that if you're regularly astride your Harley-Davidson for extended periods, such an option could prove invaluable in ensuring you are riding as comfortably as possible for the duration. Unfortunately, Air Ride suspension does not come standard on any Harley-Davidson model and is only offered as an aftermarket upgrade from third-party companies. But if you're intrigued by the Air Ride upgrade, you'll need to consider whether it's really worth adding to your bike.

