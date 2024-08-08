Is Air Ride Suspension On A Harley-Davidson Worth It And How Much Does It Cost?
For some American motorcycle enthusiasts, hopping aboard a bike from Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson is the ultimate on-road thrill. The manufacturer has, after all, produced a truly impressive lineup of motorcycles in the century-plus since it was founded. While some diehard fans of the brand might argue that the modern lineup of Harley-Davidson ranks among the best it's ever delivered, it is, perhaps, easier to argue that some modern Harleys are among the most comfortable to bear its iconic logo. In case you didn't know, you can even bolster the comfort factor by upgrading your ride with an Air Ride Suspension system.
If you're unfamiliar with Air Ride suspension, it essentially allows motorcyclists to raise or lower the height of their bike for a smoother ride, sometimes with the push of a button. The feature achieves that feat by replacing a traditional Harley-Davidson suspension with air shocks, a compressor, and an inflation switch, which not only adjusts your bike's height but also the firmness of your suspension, thus providing the most comfortable ride imaginable.
It should go without saying that if you're regularly astride your Harley-Davidson for extended periods, such an option could prove invaluable in ensuring you are riding as comfortably as possible for the duration. Unfortunately, Air Ride suspension does not come standard on any Harley-Davidson model and is only offered as an aftermarket upgrade from third-party companies. But if you're intrigued by the Air Ride upgrade, you'll need to consider whether it's really worth adding to your bike.
Air Ride Suspension could be a pricey upgrade for Harley-Davidson owners
Unfortunately, we cannot answer that question for you. Before you try to answer it yourself, you'll no doubt want to research what adding an Air Ride suspension to your Harley-Davidson motorcycle will cost — and yes, we can confirm that it could set you back a pretty penny.
The cost of an Air Ride suspension upgrade will depend largely on two factors: 1) the make and model of your Harley-Davidson and 2) the company you choose to purchase your kit from. As for the latter factor, there's no shortage of manufacturers making Air Ride suspension kits for Harley-Davidson builds. As you might expect, packages and prices can vary dramatically between them, ranging anywhere from a few hundred dollars on the low end to almost two thousand dollars on the high end, and those prices generally do not include installation.
As noted, the make and model of the Harley-Davidson you're looking to upgrade will impact the overall cost of an Air Ride kit. For instance, an Air Ride package for a V-Rod made between 2007 and 2017 will set you back $1846.99 from a high-end company like Arnott Motorcycle Suspension, while a kit for a touring series Harley-Davidson built in 1990 or later could come in as low as $746.99 from the same company. You can save a few bucks if you're comfortable installing the Air Ride yourself. However, even those eager to enhance their Harley-Davidson experience might balk at the potentially pricey upgrade.