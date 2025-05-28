What Happened To The SoundBender Amplifier From Shark Tank Season 4?

There's been no particular shortage of memorable products to have made their primetime debut on the "Shark Tank" soundstage during the series' 16 seasons and counting on the air. The same could also be said for the eager entrepreneurs who turn up week in and week out to pitch intriguing products, like Season 7's Fixed App, to the series' panel of would-be investors. And if you're at all familiar with the series' format, you know a successful pitch often hinges on whether or not the pitcher is as impressive as the product.

While the "Shark Tank" panelists were, perhaps, not quite as taken with Rabbi Moshe Weiss as the were with Season 8's Toor Lockbox creator Junior Desinore, the jovial spiritual leader more than made an impression on the likes of Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran as the he sought financial support for is product, the SoundBender Amplifier. In fact, a case could be made that he made the sort of impression that ensured he'd be remembered among the best of the "Shark Tank" entrepreneurial lot.

As for Weiss' product, the tiny device designed to bolster the sound of an iPad speaker for its user made a lasting impression as well. As "Shark Tank" fandom knows, the mix of a good product and a good pitcher does not always translate to a deal, though Weiss' ask of $54,000 for 26% of his enterprise proved enticing enough for both John and Robert Herjavec to offer a deal.

