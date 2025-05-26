Which Two Airplanes Completed The First Ever Aerial Refueling?

The Wright Brothers weren't the only contributors to the age of airplanes, and they may not even have been the first into the air on December 17, 1903, as they are often credited. Whether it was German immigrant Gustave Whitehead (in August 1901) or Brazilian inventor Alberto Santos-Dumont (years later on October 23, 1906), they all played a significant role in making powered flight a reality.

How far a plane can travel and how long it can stay in the air has always been restricted by how much fuel it can hold. One might think that the daunting task of transferring fuel from one plane to another while in flight might be a relatively recent achievement only accomplished by high-tech aircraft, but that would be a fallacy. In fact, the first air-to-air refueling took place between a pair of De Havilland DH-4B propeller-driven biplanes on June 27, 1923, more than a century ago and only a mere two decades (give or take) after man first took to the skies, and is considered one of the top ten moments in aviation history that changed flight forever.

What precipitated the creation of this refueling protocol came about thanks to humanity's persistence in doing things that have never been done — and setting records. On October 5, 1922, Lieutenants John A. Macready and Oakley G. Kelly flew a Fokker T-2 over San Diego, California, for 35 hours, 18 minutes, and 30 seconds, setting a then unprecedented endurance record. It would have lasted much longer if the plane hadn't run low on fuel.

