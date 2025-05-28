Should You Buy Your Next Phone From Costco? A Look At The Pros & Cons Involved

While retailers such as GameStop or Discount Tire like to specialize, others opt to offer as many distinct categories of products under one roof as possible. Case in point, the mammoth grocery warehouse, Costco. You can buy food, automotive parts, a computer, and yes, Costco sells a 100-inch TV, among other products.

Advertisement

One of the highly sought-after items from this retail giant has been smartphones. This was due in part to Costco's deal with a third-party company, Wireless Advocates LLC, which once operated the phone sale kiosks in the store. This offered Costco members some compelling deals on expensive smartphones that were often cheaper than purchasing directly from the carrier.

However, Wireless Advocates shuttered its operation in late 2022, and since then, the experience of buying a smartphone from this grocery warehouse has changed. So, is it still worth shopping for phones at Costco, or are you better off going elsewhere?