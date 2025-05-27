Why Is Your Oura Ring Glowing Red? Here's What It Means

One of the key features of the Oura rings is their ability to measure blood oxygen levels. As a heads-up, the blood oxygen level test allows you to measure the amount of oxygen circulating in your blood. Having a low blood oxygen level is an indication that your lungs or the circulatory system aren't functioning properly.

To test the blood oxygen level, the Oura Ring Gen3 and Gen4 feature LED sensors that emit red and infrared light into the finger on which you're wearing the ring and then monitor the reflected light that bounces back to determine the oxygen level in your blood. If your blood has a proper oxygen level, it will reflect more red light than infrared light. And if your blood has a low oxygen level, it will reflect more infrared than red light.

It's important to note that the blood oxygen sensing feature of the Oura rings comes into action when you've been asleep for more than three hours. So, most likely, it would be the case that someone else in your house would notice the red light coming out of the Oura ring you're wearing. When you wake up and they ask about the glowing red light that was coming out of the ring, you can now tell that the ring was actually measuring your blood oxygen level.

