Here's Why Your iPhone Is Glowing Around The Edges

Even if you've been using an iPhone for years and know it inside out, it can still surprise you at times. Most of the time, it's because of a feature that you didn't know was there or one Apple added in a recent update. For instance, if you are suddenly seeing your iPhone screen glow around the edges, it's not a glitch. It's part of the new Apple Intelligence features rolled out with the iOS 18 update on your device.

The glow effect only appears on iPhones that support Apple Intelligence and are running iOS 18.1 or later. It's a visual cue that Apple Intelligence has kicked in through Siri. The glow effect can look a bit different depending on how you trigger Siri. If you press and hold the side button on your iPhone, you'll see colored lines radiating from that side to your screen. If you activate Siri using your voice, you'll notice the glow appearing from the bottom of the screen.