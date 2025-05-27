What Are The Four Colored Dots On A Samsung TV Remote

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When many of us think of a TV remote, we imagine a straightforward device that allows us to control our TV from a distance, like when we're comfortably seated on our living room couch. We'd probably be right if we were talking about remotes from a decade ago. However, the smart TV era has changed everything. If you've ever picked up a Samsung Smart TV remote, depending on the model you were using, it may have stood out to you for its minimalist design or the many buttons crammed into every available inch. Older remotes had a button for everything; newer ones do more with less.

Advertisement

What the two remotes have in common is that there's a learning curve before mastering their use. That's because it's not always obvious what each button does. That holds true whether you're dealing with a crowded layout or a minimalist design with cryptic icons. Something that's stumped many users is the four colored dots (buttons on older remotes) that don't have any clear labels explaining their functions. Unlike the buttons that are shortcuts to popular streaming services or basic controls like volume and input, these colored dots and buttons stare back at us as if we're supposed to just know what they do. While it may be tempting to ignore the colored dots, it turns out they're not just random colors. Those red, green, yellow, and blue dots act as context-specific shortcuts designed to make it easier to move through menus and apps.

Advertisement