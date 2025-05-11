What Are The Colored Buttons On An LG TV Remote?

As the top-rated brand in our list of major TV brands ranked worst to best by customer satisfaction, LG stands out for its smart features, user-friendly interface, and reliable performance. Like other modern TVs, each LG set comes with a remote in the box. You may expect a TV remote to be a pretty straightforward device, and a couple of decades ago, they generally were. However, today's remotes, like the ones LG produces for its TVs, are often loaded with so many options that they can leave even the most tech-savvy person feeling like they're solving a puzzle instead of controlling their television. Rather than try to figure out how to use the remote, you may be tempted to put it to the side and use the remote that came with your Roku or other streaming device you use to watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

But before you toss that LG remote aside, it's worth taking a closer look at, especially those four colored buttons near the bottom of it. While they may look like they serve no real purpose, they actually provide shortcuts to special functions in some menus and apps. You can't program these buttons, but in specific scenarios, you can use them to do things like go quickly to a menu on the home screen where you can perform an AV Reset by pressing the red button or use the green button to delete images in the Photo & Video app. Once you get the hang of how to use the colored buttons on your LG remote, you'll find they save you time and make interacting with your TV easier.