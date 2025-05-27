Are ACDelco Car Batteries Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dealing with car batteries and all the potential hassle that can come with them is a reality of car ownership. After all, if you want to hit the road, you'll need one that's in good working order. Fortunately, more often than not, you can get a good amount of time out of one — between three and five years with proper care and use. Still, your vehicle's battery will inevitably need to be replaced, which isn't too much trouble to take care of. You don't need many tools to replace a car battery, nor are they egregiously expensive, though choosing the right one for your ride could be a challenge.
In addition to being aware of the battery size that's right for your vehicle, you should be mindful of the brand you go with. There are so many to choose from, all with different price points and reputations behind them. Drivers from all walks of life have different experiences with different brands, and they've taken the time to share such experiences with others. Unsurprisingly, major battery brand ACDelco has been covered extensively. The company has been around for well over a century at this point, and in that time, it has provided batteries for cars, trucks, marine vehicles, and more.
At this stage, many thoughts regarding ACDelco's many batteries are floating around online. For those curious about its car batteries, here's what users have said about them and whether they're worth the money.
Many have had great luck with ACDelco's batteries
Looking over the assessments of ACDelco's batteries, one finds that the majority of owners have had great luck with their products. There are countless positive reviews out there, offering insight into what one can expect from the brand.
For instance, the ACDelco Gold 48AGM battery has worked wonders for Amazon users. One unnamed but verified buyer put such a unit in their C7 Corvette — an impressive ride in terms of top speed and acceleration times — and found the installation easy and the power level impressive, writing, "It delivers strong, consistent power, and the AGM design ensures reliable performance, even in demanding conditions." "AC Delco battery was original equipment battery on my Buick Enclave, and it lasted 5 years...So far all is good with the replacement battery," shared Amazon user Mark D in their review of the ACDelco Gold 94RAGM, touting ACDelco's longevity and capability.
Speaking of longevity, AutoZone reviewer Nicholas recalled getting a respectable 3 years and 6 months out of their ACDelco Advantage Battery, while Cristofer highlighted the brand's affordability and strength during the cold winter months: "Very good price, great cranking power in the winter, still good no problems." Over on the Walmart website, ACDelco batteries like the 49AGM unit have been showered with praise in their own right. A user, Maria, recalled quick delivery and the battery working as promised, commenting, "The battery was fully charged and my car started on the first turn of the key."
While these reviews and the numerous others out there may make ACDelco batteries appear without flaw, that's not the case. There are plenty of not-so-positive reviews online, with valid complaints about the brand's batteries behind them.
Not every assessment of ACDelco's batteries is positive
Despite being a prominent name in the car battery space, ACDelco doesn't have a spotless reputation. Many drivers online have shared horror stories of their ACDelco batteries letting them down pretty quickly.
On Reddit, several users reported having some pretty lackluster experiences with ACDelco. "Worst batteries I've ever had the misfortune to buy. Both died within the space of 3 months and wouldn't put out any power whatsoever. No matter if I tried to charge them, it made no difference," said u/Gusset_Thumper in a thread on the brand, with u/Alarming_Step_7361 sharing that they only got a mere two months out of one before it died out. Chevrolet Bolt EUV driver u/Charming_Rub_9379 even had two ACDelco batteries die on them within a span of a few months.
The longevity issues have been discussed elsewhere on the Internet. One AutoZone review from user TP revealed an ACDelco battery — the Advantage 48 battery — only stuck around for a baffling 11 days before failing. Others had better luck, but not by much. "Lasted only 26 months. Do not recommend," said J Smith in their ACDelco Silver 35SA battery review, having unsuccessfully tried it in their 2014 GMC Sierra. One Amazon user saw a slow decline in their ACDelco Professional series battery before it gave out, explaining, "Started noticing that the starter was cranking a little slower after about 5 months of use. At 7 months, the battery required a jump every time to start the vehicle.
ACDelco might not rank the highest among the best and worst major car battery brands, nor are its batteries perfect across the board. Still, it seems the glowing endorsements are the majority, and should you give one a try, hopefully you'll have such an experience.