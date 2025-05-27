Do Hydrogen Cars Need Special Tires?

With more and more automakers taking measures to lessen their vehicles' reliance on fossil fuels, much of the conversation around alternative energy is centered on battery power. There are millions of battery-powered electric vehicles on the road today, though the range capabilities of the best and worst EVs can vary dramatically. But even as battery power remains the primary focus for most EV automakers, it is not the only option in the game, with certain manufacturers opting for hydrogen to power their vehicles from point A to point B.

Hydrogen vehicles use the same electric motors as battery-powered EVs, but power those engines with a fuel-cell stack that produces electricity through a reaction between pure hydrogen and oxygen. One of the primary benefits of hydrogen power is that it only produces water vapor through the exhaust system. Conversely, most of the world's pure hydrogen is made from natural gas, making it particularly energy-intensive. Like battery-powered vehicles, hydrogen cars power up at charging stations, only theirs disperse pure hydrogen.

At present, hydrogen cars are only being sold in California, with Honda, Toyota, and Hyundai currently offering hydrogen-powered vehicles. While there are many things to consider when it comes to hydrogen cars, tires are not on that list. That means you do not need to fit your hydrogen car with specially-made tires before hitting the road.

