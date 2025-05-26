Why Do Coast Guard Ships Have Racing Stripes?

Racing stripes are some of the most iconic features of racing vehicles. Part of the idea behind this eye-catching feature is exactly that: To make it as clear as possible which vehicle is which. After all, without being able to easily tell who's in which position in certain situations, there could be all manner of cases of mistaken identity. It was partially to prevent exactly this eventuality that the Coast Guard adopted its own identifying racing stripes.

The United States Coast Guard shares the story of one heroic ocean rescue in 1956, which saw the travelers aboard the Sovereign of the Skies, a Pan American clipper aircraft, adrift in the water after the aircraft's engines failed. After a Coast Guard vessel came to their rescue, Historian William H. Thiesen writes, "One survivor no sooner gained the safety of the cutter's deck, when he gratefully exclaimed, 'Thank goodness for the Navy!'"

The U.S. Navy performs a wide range of heroics itself daily, but the problem was clear: For identification purposes, as well as to foster a collective spirit and sense of identity, the public needed to be able to easily identify a Coast Guard ship when they saw one. In order to do this at a distance, in a relatively subtle yet prominent and stylish way, the Coast Guard decided that stripes on the hulls of its vessels would fit the bill nicely.

