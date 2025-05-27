Common Problems With Allison Transmissions (According To Owners)

Allison Transmission has been an integral part of America's automotive technology with a long resume specified by more than 200 auto manufacturers. This age-old transmission company has played a big role in most propulsion industries, including aviation, motorsports, construction, and transportation. Today, popular nameplates under General Motors — like the GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado — run engines paired to an Allison 1000 transmission.

Advertisement

Allison Transmission also developed the first fully automatic transmission for heavy-duty applications in the United States. The transmission company has been involved in hybrid technology since 1966, contributing to the advancement of hybrid-electric systems technology and the development of fully-electric axles.

Despite their long resume powering a list of popular nameplates in the automotive industry, Allison transmissions can have problems. Based on the experiences of vehicle owners with Allison transmissions, issues often arise from TCM module problems, limp mode, or an improper hookup. Fortunately for owners, Allison offers a standard limited warranty on their transmissions that fully covers labor and parts, depending on the mileage and model.

Advertisement