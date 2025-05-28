Lexus Vs. Toyota: Which Brand Has The Lower Ownership Costs?

Although Toyota and Lexus are both praised for their legendary reliability, one fairly obviously comes out ahead in terms of total ownership cost. Value-oriented consumers turn to Toyota first for its reputation for well-priced maintenance and reliability. Sharing Toyota's DNA, Lexus presents itself as a premium choice with more opulent features and a higher starting price tag, but just as dependable. However, does paying more upfront mean you will pay more over time as well?

Advertisement

Maintenance statistics from CarEdge show that over a 10-year time frame, Toyota has an average maintenance cost of just $5,996, whereas the average cost of owning a Lexus over the same period amounts to $7,786. With that almost $1,800 difference, Toyota is the clear winner in terms of maintaining low ownership costs. Toyota also has a slightly lower chance of major repairs occurring, at 14.97% to Lexus's 18.75%.

A 2023 BusinessDay analysis ranks both brands among the most reasonably priced on the market to sustain, with maintenance costs representing 13.41% and 12.3% of the purchase price for Toyota and Lexus, respectively. For consumers on a tight budget, however, Toyota represents the better bargain since it guarantees dependability with less long-term financial commitment, even though Lexus is one of the best luxury car brands.

Advertisement