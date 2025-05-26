Which Is The Best DeWalt Drill For An Ice Auger?

There are several factors that go into choosing a good drill to use as an ice auger. It needs to have plenty of torque to cut through dense layers of hard ice, it needs a durable design that offers multiple grip points so you can keep a firm hold on the tool in case the auger catches on a particularly stubborn chunk of ice, and it needs to have a chuck that's compatible with ice auger attachments and can keep a firm hold of the bit without being damaged.

Advertisement

Brushless drills offer more torque than their brushed counterparts and can operate at higher speeds while also being more energy efficient. This is why the DCD991P2 20V Max XR Cordless Brushless 3-Speed ½-inch Drill Driver is a popular model among ice fishers, and Acme Tools even previously sold it in a set with an 8.5-inch K-Drill Ice Auger. Several customers on the Home Depot page have reported using the tool as an ice auger and have been pleased with its performance. It has many of the things you would look for in an ice auger, like a powerful brushless motor that can generate speeds up to 2,000 RPM and a nitro-carburized chuck.

That said, there might be something even better out there. You might consider one of DeWalt's hammer drills, which are often used on masonry, concrete, brick, stone, and other extremely solid substances. That said, you would need to disable the hammer function and use the tool in drill-only mode when using it with an auger to prevent damaging the bit and possibly even cracking the ice. Even so, the raw power that these offer makes one of them a top-tier choice.

Advertisement