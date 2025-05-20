The Viral Volvo EX90 Video Explained: How Lidar Sensors Can Ruin Your Phone Camera

A couple of weeks ago, a rather interesting video was shared on Reddit. A person using an iPhone 16 Pro Max tried to capture the LiDAR laser system mounted atop the Volvo EX90 for object detection and making sense of the car's environment. Instead of capturing clear footage, the phone's camera sensor started acting erratically, and numerous dot-shaped color artifacts started filling in the viewfinder.

Now, before we dig into the details of the how and why, here's the lowdown. Yes, the high-energy infrared beams shot by the LiDAR sensor can damage your phone's camera. "The lidar, being a laser based system, uses infrared light waves that may cause damage to certain camera devices. This can include smartphones or phones equipped with a camera," Volvo warns on its website.

Next, if you look at the video closely, you will notice that the camera sensor only seems to be affected when zooming in (using the telephoto sensor), but doesn't act weird when the regular wide-view sensor is being used. Well, that has to do with the fact that the primary camera has a much wider aperture (f/1.78) compared to the zoom camera (f/2.8) on the flagship Apple smartphone. Plus, the light tunnel leading to the zoom camera sensor has multiple lenses and prism elements to deliver more focused for sharp long-range capture. This narrower and more focused pathway is what caused the zoom camera to respond quicker to the pulsing infrared beams compared to the wider aperture main sensor.

