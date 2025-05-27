What's The Difference Between Part-Time & Full-Time 4WD In The Toyota 4Runner?

When you go to purchase a vehicle, there are hundreds of considerations that go into picking the right car. Among those considerations is selecting the right drivetrain system. This means that you are choosing between a vehicle that has rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive. Most vehicles out there nowadays only allow you to select one of these, but there are certain models that let you have a system that lets you switch between multiple drivetrains, depending on what situation you are in. One of these vehicles is the 2025 Toyota 4Runner.

For some of the trims of mid-size SUV, Toyota offers what it refers to as "Part-Time 4WD." If you get a model with this drivetrain, you have the ability to switch between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes. The 4Runner has selections for high-speed rear-wheel drive, which is the best way to maximize the fuel economy of an SUV that has such low mpg, and four-wheel drive for both high and low-speed situations.

High-speed four-wheel drive is for times where the tires can slide, such as on icy roads or in certain off-road scenarios. Low-speed four-wheel drive is for going up or down particularly steep hills or trudging through deep terrain like mud or sand. Switching between these three driving modes is rather simple when you get the hang of it, but there is a certain process to how it works and important details to remember when switching between certain modes.

