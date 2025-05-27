What's The Difference Between Part-Time & Full-Time 4WD In The Toyota 4Runner?
When you go to purchase a vehicle, there are hundreds of considerations that go into picking the right car. Among those considerations is selecting the right drivetrain system. This means that you are choosing between a vehicle that has rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive. Most vehicles out there nowadays only allow you to select one of these, but there are certain models that let you have a system that lets you switch between multiple drivetrains, depending on what situation you are in. One of these vehicles is the 2025 Toyota 4Runner.
For some of the trims of mid-size SUV, Toyota offers what it refers to as "Part-Time 4WD." If you get a model with this drivetrain, you have the ability to switch between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes. The 4Runner has selections for high-speed rear-wheel drive, which is the best way to maximize the fuel economy of an SUV that has such low mpg, and four-wheel drive for both high and low-speed situations.
High-speed four-wheel drive is for times where the tires can slide, such as on icy roads or in certain off-road scenarios. Low-speed four-wheel drive is for going up or down particularly steep hills or trudging through deep terrain like mud or sand. Switching between these three driving modes is rather simple when you get the hang of it, but there is a certain process to how it works and important details to remember when switching between certain modes.
How to switch between RWD and 4WD
If you have a part-time 4WD model of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner, the way that you can switch between the various drivetrains is with this small knob positioned to the left of the gearshift. At the top of this knob is an indicator that will point to one of three selections: 4L, 4H, and 2H, which is how they are positioned left to right. 4L signifies low-speed four-wheel drive, 4H is high-speed four-wheel drive, and 2H is high-speed rear-wheel drive. In order to switch between the three, you can't just turn the dial. You will first have to press and hold down the button to the left of this dial before you can turn to your preferred drivetrain. You also can only make these switches at particular points while driving.
In order to switch between 2H and 4H, you must be driving less than 62 mph. Once you're below that threshold, you are free to choose which high-speed drivetrain you need. In order to switch between 4H and 4L, it is a little more complicated. First, you must bring the 4Runner to a complete stop and keep your foot applied to the brake. Then, adjust your gearshift to put the SUV in neutral. After that, then you can switch between the 4H and 4L. Switching from 2H to 4L is not recommended.
Putting the 4Runner in 4H or 4L mode should also illuminate an indicator on the dashboard. If you thought you had changed your drivetrain mode, but the indicator on the dashboard doesn't reflect that, you have most likely not properly made that drivetrain shift.
What Toyota 4Runner trims have part-time 4WD?
For those of you who are interested in this drivetrain option, you are in luck. This is because the majority of the 2025 Toyota 4Runner grades have part-time four-wheel drive as either an upgraded option or just the standard way the SUV comes. There are three different trims where you have the choice between rear-wheel drive and part-time four-wheel drive with the SR5, TRD Sport, and TRD Sport Premium trims. For all three models, it is an extra charge of $2,000 to get the part-time drivetrain.
There are even more trims where the part-time four-wheel drivetrain comes standard with the 4Runner without any other option to choose from. This includes the TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road i-FORCE MAX, TRD Off-Road Premium i-FORCE MAX, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter trims. All of the trims that come standard with the part-time drivetrain are all hybrid vehicles. The one exception there is the TRD Off-Road trim, which joins the three previously mentioned in being just gas-powered.
That leaves three remaining trims for the 2025 4Runner: the Limited, Limited i-FORCE MAX, and Platinum. These trims can handle four-wheel drive, and the Limited i-FORCE MAX and Platinum trims even come standard with it, as both are hybrid models. However, they would only be able to operate in four-wheel drive, rather than being able to switch like the part-time vehicles. These trims are designed more for luxury than ruggedness, so this drivetrain optionality isn't seen as much of a priority.