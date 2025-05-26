Yes, Harbor Freight Does Sell A Mini-Tire Changer (And Here's How It Works)

Replacing a tire — as in, removing the tire from the wheel and replacing it with a new one — is a fairly labor-intensive task. Even in a professional shop with tire machines, the process requires an experienced and delicate touch to avoid damaging the wheel and tire and to prevent personal injury. Replacing a tire without a machine, on the other hand, frequently requires brute force and, depending on the type of tire/wheel setup and whether you have access to compressed air, creating a small explosion to set the bead or reseal the tire against the wheel.

Advertisement

Fortunately, though, there are some other options. Harbor Freight, the tool store known for its affordably priced, yet surprisingly high-quality products, sells a mini-tire changer that you may want to check out. The Pittsburgh Mini-Tire Changer is designed to help you remove and replace small tires for wheels between 4 and 10 inches in diameter. That means it's too small to handle car wheels but is ideal for things like smaller trailer tires, ATVs, golf carts, lawn and garden tools, and other smaller off-road vehicles. The device costs $59.99 and is generally well-rated by customers, boasting 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 39 reviews.

The Pittsburgh mini-tire changer is described as easy to use and composed of only a few essential parts. However, the instructions included in the user manual may be imposing to first time DIYers. If you're curious how Harbor Freight's mini-tire changer works, we'll break it down in simplified terms. Let's get started.

Advertisement