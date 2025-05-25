Why Do Most Laptop Chargers Have A Brick?

Charging your laptop is something that you have to do often to take advantage of its portability. But unlike your phone's compact adapter, laptop chargers are usually bulky. While some newer laptops that use USB-C for charging have smaller adapters, you'll find that most models still have a thick brick halfway down the cable. That brick, also known as an AC adapter, plays an important role: it converts AC (alternating current) into DC (direct current). That's because, unlike other appliances in your home, such as light bulbs or hair dryers, laptops and most other electronics run on DC power.

While the size and shape of the charging brick can vary depending on the laptop's brand and model, they all do the same job. The adapter converts the power from the wall outlet, which then goes through the cable to charge the laptop's battery. Simply put, the adapter ensures your laptop receives the correct type and amount of power. Since different laptops have different power requirements, manufacturers typically recommend using their original chargers.