The Reason Your Apple MacBook Air Is Charging Slowly And How To Fix It

If you have an aging MacBook Air with an unknown battery history or one that is still operating on the original battery after years of usage, there's a good chance that your slow charging speeds are simply the consequence of natural battery health degradation over time. Lithium-ion batteries don't last forever, and the more they're depleted and then recharged, the quicker they'll reach the end of their lifespan — particularly if the machine is regularly exposed to extreme temperatures, such as being left in a bag in a hot car all day.

A battery compromised by wear and tear is more likely to present with a different issue, however: short runtime on battery before the laptop needs to be plugged in. If your laptop battery lasts for several hours once fully charged, but takes hours to reach that fully charged state, you're likely dealing with a different issue. The easiest way to see whether your battery's condition may be a factor is to use the health tool Apple built into macOS.

Turn on and sign into your MacBook Air. Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click "System Settings." Click "Battery."

On the right side of the menu, you will see a Battery Health indicator that has two simple states: Normal and "Service recommended." If the menu says Normal, then good news! Your MacBook Air's battery is in good condition. If, however, you see "Service recommended," you should consider going to the nearest Apple Store to get it checked out and possibly replaced. Apple notes in a support document that while you may not notice any differences in how a degraded battery performs, it's also possible that it may present a "change in behavior" and may also hold less of a charge. Both are indications that you should get the battery serviced.