Here's How To Program Your Jeep's Homelink Garage Door Opener

A convenience feature on many Jeep models is HomeLink, which allows you to control a variety of devices in your home, right from your vehicle. Often found on the driver's sun visor or built into the rearview mirror, there are a series of three buttons that, once programmed, can help you do things like open your garage door. HomeLink uses radio frequency for devices like garage door openers and uses the internet to connect to other home automation products. There are a number of smart home automations that will help you save money and gain more control over your home.

However, while the HomeLink technology is seamlessly integrated into the interior of your Jeep, it's not exactly self-explanatory in terms of programming. In fact, without knowing the required steps for transforming one of those small buttons into your new garage door opener, you might not make much progress. In truth, you'll need your existing garage door opener remote, you'll be holding down multiple buttons simultaneously, and you might require another person to complete steps at the garage opener itself. So, to prevent any undue frustration, the following steps will guide you through the process.