What Is A Diesel Engine Governor And Why Do Generators Need It?

Sure, it might be significant enough for you to go out and purchase a new diesel engine governor. But when you begin to look into the options, you'll notice that there are many choices out there. In fact, picking the right type for your generator won't be that easy. That's because the market offers three types of governors: Mechanical, electronic, and pneumatic. While they have one thing in common, which is keeping the engine humming at the right speed even when the demand for electricity changes, each is tailored to a specific role and has its own perks and cons depending on its application.

Mechanical governors are the most well-recognized and oldest type of diesel engine governors. They are very reliable and low-maintenance, and usually use flyweights to sense speed changes. In fact, they're best suited for smaller or portable generators, especially those with old engines, where precise speed control is not a necessity. Despite being reliable, however, they can be challenging to repair once they break down. This is mainly because they're much more complex than other systems.

An electronic governor is a safe bet if you want something more precise than its mechanical counterpart. Commonly found in high-end generators, these devices usually use a magnetic pickup to monitor engine speed and a control unit to adjust fuel delivery. Because of their accuracy, electronic governors are usually ideal for places where electric load can change drastically, like in hospitals and data centers.

On the other hand, a pneumatic governor is an excellent option if you want a less expensive diesel engine governor. Sure, it's less common than other types, but it's still used in most light-duty generators. This is because of its impressive reliability and ease of maintenance. Unlike other types, however, a pneumatic governor lacks the responsiveness and accuracy required to regulate the speed of heavy-duty engines.