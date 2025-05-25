What Was The First Private Jet Ever Flown? (And Who Flew In It?)
Today, there are estimated to be over 20,000 private jets in service, with the figure potentially as high as 23,133 in mid-2022, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. This latter figure represents a 133% rise in the number of private jets since the year 2000. If we follow this trend backwards, logically there will come a point when the first private jet took to the air, and a new transport trend was born. But just when was the first private jet ever flown, and who were the people who flew it? Let's wind the clock back and look at the history of the private jet.
Many people – even some aviation experts — will tell you the Learjet 23, launched in the early 1960s, was the first true private jet. And while the Learjet absolutely helped define the modern business jet market, it wasn't actually the first. That honor goes to the Lockheed JetStar, a four-engine private jet that took to the skies several years earlier and quietly laid the groundwork for everything that followed. The Lockheed JetStar was initially developed for the United States Air Force (USAF) and made its first flight on September 4th, 1957. Interestingly, the plane was the brainchild of legendary Lockheed designer Kelly Johnson, who led Lockheed's "Skunk Works" program. Under his guidance, the Skunk Works program (officially Lockheed's Advanced Development Program), Lockheed built the SR-71 Blackbird and U-2 spy planes, among others.
Who flew in the Lockheed JetStar?
When the Lockheed JetStar first flew, it was piloted by Ray J. Goudey and copiloted by Bob Schumacher. While they might not have realized it at the time, this makes them the first people to fly a private jet. The plane's original design brief as a USAF utility plane only resulted in about 24 sales with military versions of the plane — classified as C-140A's and C-140B's. There was also a VIP VC-140 "Air Force One" version used by American Presidents. This means that Presidents from Lyndon B. Johnson to Ronald Reagan can be added to the list of people who flew the JetStar (or a variant).
However, while the jet saw limited use in the US military, it was a different story in the civilian sector. In total, Lockheed produced 204 JetStars, and the list of owners sounds like a who's who of the roaring sixties (and beyond). Among the luminaries known to have owned the Lockheed JetStar are Elvis Presley (call sign Hound Dog two!), Kenny Rogers, Wayne Newton, and Frank Sinatra. The list isn't restricted to music stars either, other notable JetStar fliers include Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the Saudi royal family, and the Shah of Persia (Iran). The first JetStar (registration N329J) was ultimately donated by Lockheed to the Pacific Vocational Institute in Vancouver, B.C in 1982 — The pilot that delivered it was none other than Ray Goudey, twenty-five years after he took the first flight in the craft, he also flew its last flight.
Lockheed JetStar - The technical stuff
The prototype flown by Ray Gouden was one of only two twin-engined versions of the JetStar; the production models all featured four rear-mounted turbojets. This engine configuration was to become a hallmark of business jets (most private jets have engines at the back). This is demonstrated by the Learjet 23 — the original Learjet — which made its debut in 1964, and although the Learjet was twin-engined, the similarities are apparent. The production JetStar was powered by Pratt & Whitney JT12A-8 engines, and later variants were upgraded to quieter, more efficient Garrett TFE731 turbofans. What really made the JetStar appealing to the rich and influential of the age was its performance. The JetStar boasted some impressive statistics, including a top speed of around 565 mph and a range of approaching 3,000 miles. While this performance seems tame compared to today's fastest private jets, it was impressive enough that it quickly caught the attention of high-profile private buyers, governments, and business.
It could carry up to 10 passengers in a pressurized cabin that could be customized to the client's preference. For instance, Elvis Presley's JetStar featured red velvet seating, a microwave oven, a TV, a cassette player, swivel seats, and wood panelling. All very befitting for the King of Rock and Roll, and a worthy footnote for the plane that redefined how the rich and famous traveled the world.