What Was The First Private Jet Ever Flown? (And Who Flew In It?)

Today, there are estimated to be over 20,000 private jets in service, with the figure potentially as high as 23,133 in mid-2022, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. This latter figure represents a 133% rise in the number of private jets since the year 2000. If we follow this trend backwards, logically there will come a point when the first private jet took to the air, and a new transport trend was born. But just when was the first private jet ever flown, and who were the people who flew it? Let's wind the clock back and look at the history of the private jet.

Advertisement

Many people – even some aviation experts — will tell you the Learjet 23, launched in the early 1960s, was the first true private jet. And while the Learjet absolutely helped define the modern business jet market, it wasn't actually the first. That honor goes to the Lockheed JetStar, a four-engine private jet that took to the skies several years earlier and quietly laid the groundwork for everything that followed. The Lockheed JetStar was initially developed for the United States Air Force (USAF) and made its first flight on September 4th, 1957. Interestingly, the plane was the brainchild of legendary Lockheed designer Kelly Johnson, who led Lockheed's "Skunk Works" program. Under his guidance, the Skunk Works program (officially Lockheed's Advanced Development Program), Lockheed built the SR-71 Blackbird and U-2 spy planes, among others.

Advertisement