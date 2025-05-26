What Kind Of Transmission Fluids Do DCTs Use?

A dual-clutch transmission, or DCT, functions like two manual transmissions in one package, with two independent shafts and clutches for odd and even gears. However, DCTs function similarly to an automatic, in that the driver doesn't need to change gears themselves. This raises an important question for first-time buyers: What type of transmission fluid is appropriate here? If a DCT works like a manual, but shifts like an automatic, does that mean that the fluids are interchangeable?

Since they don't require drivers to drastically change their driving (unlike moving from an automatic to a manual), many simply fold DCTs under the "automatic" umbrella. However, they're very different from a conventional automatic transmission under the hood, and thus require different fluids. DCTs use a specific type of transmission fluid, appropriately called dual clutch transmission fluid. These fluids are designed to operate within the higher temperatures and tolerances associated with DCTs, combining the strengths of both an automatic and manual transmission fluid. All the usual brands you find at most auto parts stores sell DCT fluid, including Valvoline and Amsoil. Volkswagen's DSG, or Direct-Shift Gearbox, is also a DCT, which means that Volkswagen DSG units also use DCT fluid. Here's how DCT fluids differ from typical automatic and manual transmission fluids, and how they interact with a DCT to ensure its longevity.

