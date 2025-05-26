Who Owns Chrysler And Where Are The Brand's Cars Built?

Chrysler has officially joined the elite ranks of The Century Club, having been founded all the way back in 1925. Like every automaker that's been in the game that long, the brand has come a long way since Walter P. Chrysler unveiled his first creation, the Chrysler Six, in 1924. Chrysler has also seen its fair share of ups and downs throughout its existence.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Walter Chrysler was a General Motors man early in his career, leaving the burgeoning automotive titan in 1919 before setting off on his own. Just a few years later, Chrysler would join the likes of Ford and GM as one of Detroit's Big Three automakers. The founder would call the shots at Chrysler as company president until stepping down in 1935. His company would continue to operate as an independent entity until 1998, though the brand's ownership story begins to get complicated from that point. In 1998, Chrysler merged with Daimler-Benz, the latter acquiring the American automaker in a multi-billion-dollar stock swap.

The new company was branded DaimlerChrysler AG, which it remained until 2007. That year saw Cerebrus Capital take control of the brand, which then offloaded it to Fiat in 2014. Chrysler and Fiat eventually merged to form Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. In 2019, FCA merged with the PSA Group and became Stellantis, and Chrysler has officially been a subsidiary of that conglomerate since 2023.

Advertisement