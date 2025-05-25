Do PC Liquid Coolers Need Maintenance?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your computer cool is essential for optimal performance. When a PC starts to overheat, the processor frequency will drop (thermal throttling), and the cooling system kicks into high gear. This isn't ideal as a hot system won't perform as well, leading to a potentially noticeable slowdown. One method of maintaining temperatures within a PC is installing a liquid cooler, which typically comes in two main forms: an AIO (all-in-one) and a custom loop.

Advertisement

A custom loop is far more complex and requires that you periodically drain the liquid, pull out and clean the components, and replace the liquid tubes or any other aging parts of the system before adding fresh coolant. If that sounds too involved, there is fortunately another option, which is much more straightforward: an AIO. These cooling systems come sealed with the liquid already inside, and aren't designed to be taken apart, essentially consisting of a water block attached to a radiator via two tubes.

While you don't need to drain or take apart an AIO, there is still some basic maintenance required in the form of removing dust from the radiator fans and keeping the interior of your PC case clean. If you're considering adding a new thermal management system to your setup, here's how to choose the right liquid cooling kit for your PC.

Advertisement